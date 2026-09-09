Report: 10-year-old boy died from IDF gunfire in Gaza yesterday

Hamas-controlled media outlets in Gaza report that Obeida al-Eid, a 10-year-old boy, died yesterday after being shot by IDF troops in the al-Mawasi area of the Strip.

According to the reports, he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Times of Israel cannot independently verify the report and the IDF has yet to respond.

#شاهد| صلاة الجنازة على الطفل الشهيد عبيدة أسامة شيخ العيد، الذي ارتقى جراء إصابته بنيران الاحتلال داخل خيام النازحين في مواصي خانيونس pic.twitter.com/kHVI0yapeZ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 9, 2026