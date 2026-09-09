Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Report: 10-year-old boy died from IDF gunfire in Gaza yesterday

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 4:00 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Hamas-controlled media outlets in Gaza report that Obeida al-Eid, a 10-year-old boy, died yesterday after being shot by IDF troops in the al-Mawasi area of the Strip.

According to the reports, he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Times of Israel cannot independently verify the report and the IDF has yet to respond.

 

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