Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Lebanese media reports 1 killed in Israeli drone strike on motorcycle

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:34 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Lebanese media reports one killed in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle on a road between the towns of Harouf and Zebdin in southern Lebanon.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

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