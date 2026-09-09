Lebanese media reports 1 killed in Israeli drone strike on motorcycle

Lebanese media reports one killed in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle on a road between the towns of Harouf and Zebdin in southern Lebanon.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

الطيران المسير استهدف دراجة نارية على طريق عام مرج حاروف – زبدين pic.twitter.com/6jKP69Ydk6 — Mulhak – ملحق (@Mulhak) September 9, 2026