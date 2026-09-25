Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Oct. 7 footage to be shown outside New York screening of ‘NAZA’

By Luke Tress Today, 7:05 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Dashcam footage of Aner Shapira tossing out grenades hurled by Hamas terrorists into a bombshelter near Re'im on October 7, 2023. (Screen capture/X)
Dashcam footage of Aner Shapira tossing out grenades hurled by Hamas terrorists into a bombshelter near Re'im on October 7, 2023. (Screen capture/X)

The Israeli-American Council will show footage of Hamas’s October 2023 invasion of Israel outside the North American premiere of the documentary “NAZA” in New York City tomorrow.

“NAZA” purports to show that the IDF used AI for Gaza targeting and accepted high numbers of civilian deaths as acceptable collateral damage in the early stages of the war. The IDF has denied the main claims of the film.

The film’s North American premiere will take place at Lincoln Center as part of the New York Film Festival.

The Israeli-American Council announces a rally outside the screening that will show a compilation of raw footage from the October 7, 2023, massacre, including video filmed by the Hamas terrorists.

The footage will be shown on mobile LED screens, organizers say.

Two survivors of the Nova music festival massacre, Rom El-Hai and Shalev Bitton, will join the rally, along with Yunis Alkarnawi, a Bedouin Israeli who saved people from the festival.

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