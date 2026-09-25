Oct. 7 footage to be shown outside New York screening of ‘NAZA’

The Israeli-American Council will show footage of Hamas’s October 2023 invasion of Israel outside the North American premiere of the documentary “NAZA” in New York City tomorrow.

“NAZA” purports to show that the IDF used AI for Gaza targeting and accepted high numbers of civilian deaths as acceptable collateral damage in the early stages of the war. The IDF has denied the main claims of the film.

The film’s North American premiere will take place at Lincoln Center as part of the New York Film Festival.

The Israeli-American Council announces a rally outside the screening that will show a compilation of raw footage from the October 7, 2023, massacre, including video filmed by the Hamas terrorists.

The footage will be shown on mobile LED screens, organizers say.

Two survivors of the Nova music festival massacre, Rom El-Hai and Shalev Bitton, will join the rally, along with Yunis Alkarnawi, a Bedouin Israeli who saved people from the festival.