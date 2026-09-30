Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Hijacking ruled out as flydubai flight to Tel Aviv that declared emergency lands at Saudi airport

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:57 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that had signaled an emergency landed at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia moments ago.

The incident that led the plane to issue an “unlawful interference” and another general emergency signal is apparently due to an altercation between the pilots aboard the flight, according to Israeli security sources.

The military says that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held an assessment on the incident with senior officers, including Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder.

No further details are immediately available.

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