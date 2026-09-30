Hijacking ruled out as flydubai flight to Tel Aviv that declared emergency lands at Saudi airport

The flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that had signaled an emergency landed at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia moments ago.

The incident that led the plane to issue an “unlawful interference” and another general emergency signal is apparently due to an altercation between the pilots aboard the flight, according to Israeli security sources.

The military says that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held an assessment on the incident with senior officers, including Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder.

No further details are immediately available.