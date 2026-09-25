Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

UAE-owned Manchester City found guilty for breaching Premier League financial rules

By AFP Today, 7:12 pm
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Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland, top, who plays for Manchester City, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England, March 30, 2025. (Ian Walton/AP)
Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland, top, who plays for Manchester City, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England, March 30, 2025. (Ian Walton/AP)

MANCHESTER — Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of 115 Premier League charges they face for breaching financial regulations, the Athletic reports.

The report adds that no sanction has yet been decided and that City are set to appeal.

The outcome of an independent hearing that began more than two years ago could send shock waves through English football.

The legacy of City’s trophy-laden era is on the line over accusations that it had been built on financial impropriety.

City were charged by the Premier League in 2023 following an investigation into alleged breaches between 2009 and 2018.

The club, which has always denied the allegations, was accused of failing to provide accurate financial information and details of payments to players and coaches, as well as breaches of financial sustainability rules.

Under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour, whose Abu Dhabi United Group acquired the club in 2008, City have become the dominant force in English football.

They have won eight Premier League titles, four FA Cups, seven League Cups and one Champions League in the past 15 years.

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