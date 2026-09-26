Trump posts map labeling Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’

US President Donald Trump posts a map labeling the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait.”

The image on Trump’s Truth Social platform is posted half an hour after the Wall Street Journal published a report saying Trump had rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and expected to renew strikes on the Islamic Republic after the US midterm elections in November.

New media post from Donald J. Trump ( TS: Sep 25 2026, 8:56 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​​‍‍‌‍‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌​‌​​‌‌‍‍​​‍​‍​​‍​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/unnQ7EPvvI — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 26, 2026

Trump previously mused about renaming Hormuz after himself in a September 2 Truth Social post in which he claimed that the key waterway was “under U.S.A. control.”

Last month, Trump also posted a map describing the strait as “new US territory,” days after he said at a rally that he would make a declaration to that effect.

The strait carried about a fifth of the world’s commercial oil shipments before the US and Israel launched the war on Iran on February 28. Iran began blockading the strait early in the war, sparking a global rise in energy prices. Traffic through the strait remains well below prewar levels.