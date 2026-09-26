Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

Trump posts map labeling Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’

Today, 8:55 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

US President Donald Trump posts a map labeling the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait.”

The image on Trump’s Truth Social platform is posted half an hour after the Wall Street Journal published a report saying Trump had rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and expected to renew strikes on the Islamic Republic after the US midterm elections in November.

Trump previously mused about renaming Hormuz after himself in a September 2 Truth Social post in which he claimed that the key waterway was “under U.S.A. control.”

Last month, Trump also posted a map describing the strait as “new US territory,” days after he said at a rally that he would make a declaration to that effect.

The strait carried about a fifth of the world’s commercial oil shipments before the US and Israel launched the war on Iran on February 28. Iran began blockading the strait early in the war, sparking a global rise in energy prices. Traffic through the strait remains well below prewar levels.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.