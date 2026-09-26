17-year-old who drowned off Ashkelon coast is found dead, medics say

A 17-year-old who drowned off the coast of Ashkelon in southern Israel yesterday has been found dead on the shoreline, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

He is one of a group of three males who drowned near Ashkelon’s Delilah beach yesterday evening, medics say.

At the time, medics rushed two group members aged 17 and 24 to the city’s Barzilai Hospital, with the 24-year-old unconscious and in serious condition, while the 17-year-old who was found this morning was reportedly still missing in the water, according to MDA.