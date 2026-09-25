Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder over stabbing of two Jews in Golders Green
LONDON — A 45-year-old man pleads not guilty to charges of attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London.
Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, appears at London’s Old Bailey court and pleads not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, as well as a third count relating to an unconnected incident earlier the same day.
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