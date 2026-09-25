Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder over stabbing of two Jews in Golders Green

By Reuters Today, 7:00 pm
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Essa Suleiman who is charged with attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, appears via video link at the Old Bailey as his trial date has been set for next March, in London, Britain, May 15, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. (Julia Quenzler/Reuters)
Essa Suleiman who is charged with attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, appears via video link at the Old Bailey as his trial date has been set for next March, in London, Britain, May 15, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. (Julia Quenzler/Reuters)

LONDON — A 45-year-old man pleads not guilty to charges of attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London.

Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, appears at London’s Old Bailey court and pleads not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, as well as a third count relating to an unconnected incident earlier the same day.

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