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Anti-government protester expected to be charged with incitement to terror — report

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An anti-government activist is expected to be indicted on charges of incitement to terror in the coming days, Channel 13 reports, over social media posts allegedly inciting violence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others.

Yolanda Yavor, a lecturer at Tel Aviv University, was arrested in November for Facebook posts that called, among other things, for the people to launch a “real rebellion” against the “traitor” Netanyahu.

According to Channel 13, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman have decided that, pending a hearing, Yavor will stand trial on charges of incitement to terror.

The decision has sparked criticism, however, with an unnamed source close to Yavor telling Channel 13 that Netanyahu’s Likud party “exerted pressure” on Baharav-Miara and Aisman to put her on trial.

Yavor’s attorney, Oshrat Kirma, accuses the legal officials of pushing the case through immediately following a request from Likud to expedite the process.

“There is no doubt that the motives here are political,” she says in remarks carried by Channel 13.

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