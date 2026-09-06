Israeli forces say they found a rocket during raid in West Bank village

A rocket was found by Israeli forces during a raid against a Hamas cell in the West Bank village of Aqqaba overnight, the police and military say,

Officers of the police’s elite Yamam unit and IDF troops had raided Aqqaba following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on a Hamas network in the area.

During the raid, the police and military say, the Yamam officers and IDF soldiers apprehended 10 Hamas operatives. At one location, the Yamam officers located a rocket without a launcher, the statement says.

One of the detained Hamas operatives also led the forces to several more weapons, including an assault rifle and a large amount of explosive material, the IDF and police say.

The suspects were taken for Shin Bet questioning, and the weapons, including the rocket, were destroyed at the scene by police sappers, the statement adds.

In recent years, there have been several attempts by Palestinian terror groups to develop and launch crude rockets from the West Bank at Israeli settlements and at Israel, though with little to no success.