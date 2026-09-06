Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

IDF confirms striking disused hospital in south Lebanon, says it was used as Hezbollah command center

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:34 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says its airstrikes in southern Lebanon this morning, in response to a Hezbollah drone attack, targeted members of the terror group and its infrastructure.

Among the targets were weapon depots and other buildings used by Hezbollah to advance attacks, as well as a command center based out of a former hospital, the military says. Lebanese media reported earlier that the disused Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa was demolished in a strike.

The IDF says that recently, Hezbollah operatives involved in “artillery and surveillance” had been operating from the command center at the hospital compound.

All of the strikes were carried out to “remove threats,” the military says, and came in response to this morning’s drone attack on troops operating in the Ali Taher Ridge area.

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