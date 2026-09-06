Israel Prize laureate Adi Altschuler joins Yashar, tapped as party’s candidate for education minister

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party announces the addition of Israel Prize-winning educator and social entrepreneur Adi Altschuler to its electoral slate, naming her as the party’s candidate for education minister in a potential government.

Altschuler appears to be the first member of Yashar’s growing electoral slate whom the party has publicly designated as its candidate for a specific ministerial portfolio.

“Adi is one of Israel’s leading figures in education and social affairs,” Eisenkot says, citing her more than two decades of experience. “I am pleased that Adi accepted my request to be Yashar’s candidate for education minister in the government we will form.”

Altschuler, 39, founded the Krembo Wings youth movement and the Zikaron BaSalon initiative, which organizes intimate Holocaust remembrance gatherings in private homes. She also co-founded Inclu, a network of inclusive schools and kindergartens.

She was awarded the Israel Prize this year for her contributions to Israeli society and education, and received the Presidential Medal of Honor in 2023.

“We are on the cusp of change, at a historic moment, and I do not have the privilege of standing on the sidelines,” Altschuler says, thanking Eisenkot for the “meaningful offer” to serve as education minister in a government led by him.

“We will work to create a united society here and a high-quality, healthy education system that is good for children, families and all educational staff,” she adds.