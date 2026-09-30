Netanyahu spoke with MBZ, set to speak with Trump following flydubai attack
Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed following the alleged attempt by the copilot of the flydubai airplane to hijack and crash the plane earlier today, according to Hebrew media.
He is also set to speak with US President Donald Trump on the matter within the next hour, an Israeli official tells Channel 12.
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