Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Flydubai captain seriously wounded by his copilot identified as Indian national

Today, 8:44 pm
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The flydubai captain who was attacked by his copilot while flying a plane full of Israelis has been identified as Indian national Smit Machchhar.

Machchhar was stabbed by his copilot, who is said to be an Omani national.

Machchhar lives in Dubai and has 13 years of experience as a pilot, including over four with flydubai, The Times of India reports.

After being attacked by his copilot, who allegedly tried to hijack and crash the plane, Machchhar was treated by Dr. Shota Musayev, an Israeli dentist on board.

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