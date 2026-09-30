Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Report: Israel currently believes flydubai pilot acted as ‘lone wolf’

By Nava Freiberg Today, 8:27 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Israel has no current indication that the attacker on this morning’s flydubai flight was directed by Iran or another organized entity, Channel 12 reports.

It appears the attacker was acting as a “lone wolf,” the network says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.