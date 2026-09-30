Report: Israel currently believes flydubai pilot acted as ‘lone wolf’
Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.
Israel has no current indication that the attacker on this morning’s flydubai flight was directed by Iran or another organized entity, Channel 12 reports.
It appears the attacker was acting as a “lone wolf,” the network says.
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