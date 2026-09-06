Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026
IRGC says it attacked US naval drone trying to enter Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that it attacked a US naval drone that was trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Tehran and Washington traded strikes.
“The heroic Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked an American military unmanned surface vessel (remotely operated vessel) that was attempting to enter the protected area of the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC sayd in a statement carried by Iranian state television IRIB.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here