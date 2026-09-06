Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

IRGC says it attacked US naval drone trying to enter Strait of Hormuz

By AFP Today, 6:20 am
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that it attacked a US naval drone that was trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Tehran and Washington traded strikes.

“The heroic Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked an American military unmanned surface vessel (remotely operated vessel) that was attempting to enter the protected area of the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC sayd in a statement carried by Iranian state television IRIB.

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