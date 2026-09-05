Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Report: Palestinian man thrown out of IDF vehicle after being detained, beaten

Today, 1:49 am
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A Palestinian man was reportedly thrown out of an Israeli military vehicle on Saturday outside the West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, after he was detained and beaten by soldiers, according to the left-wing Israeli group Looking the Occupation in the Eye.

The organization posts footage of a man lying on the ground covering his face, as soldiers close the back door of a military vehicle, apparently after tossing the man out onto the ground.

The man lies motionless on the ground as the military vehicle drives away. A second person can be seen approaching him as the video cuts off.

“After being detained, interrogated and beaten – a Palestinian man was thrown of a military vehicle and the soldiers continued on their way,” Looking the Occupation in the Eye writes on X.

There is no comment on the incident from the IDF.

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