Report: Palestinian man thrown out of IDF vehicle after being detained, beaten

A Palestinian man was reportedly thrown out of an Israeli military vehicle on Saturday outside the West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, after he was detained and beaten by soldiers, according to the left-wing Israeli group Looking the Occupation in the Eye.

The organization posts footage of a man lying on the ground covering his face, as soldiers close the back door of a military vehicle, apparently after tossing the man out onto the ground.

The man lies motionless on the ground as the military vehicle drives away. A second person can be seen approaching him as the video cuts off.

“After being detained, interrogated and beaten – a Palestinian man was thrown of a military vehicle and the soldiers continued on their way,” Looking the Occupation in the Eye writes on X.

There is no comment on the incident from the IDF.

Holy Shabbat.

Al-Mughayyir, Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate. After being detained, interrogated and beaten – a Palestinian man was thrown of a military vehicle and the soldiers continued on their way.

​

Don't bother "our finest sons" with questions about morality, the code… pic.twitter.com/XCkFrSjJUH — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) September 5, 2026