Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Report: Girl killed, several people wounded in strike on vehicle in Gaza

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 5:57 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Hamas-run media outlets in Gaza report that a girl was killed and several people were wounded in an IDF strike on a vehicle in the al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City. The girl’s age is not specified.

The Times of Israel could not independently verify the information. The IDF has yet to comment.

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