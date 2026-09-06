Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026
Report: Girl killed, several people wounded in strike on vehicle in Gaza
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-run media outlets in Gaza report that a girl was killed and several people were wounded in an IDF strike on a vehicle in the al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City. The girl’s age is not specified.
The Times of Israel could not independently verify the information. The IDF has yet to comment.
#فيديو
من مكان #القصف الإسرائيلي لسيارة في منطقة النصر غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/tZmoUeLVNf
— غزة الآن – Gaza Now (@nowgnna) September 6, 2026
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here