Iran arrests multiple people accused of waving flag of outlawed opposition group

Iranian authorities have arrested a number of people accused of appearing in a rare video waving the flag of an outlawed opposition group, state television says.

Videos circulating online in recent days showed individuals riding motorbikes on empty streets in Iran while waving the white-and-red banner of the banned People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (MEK).

State television says authorities identified and arrested “all the individuals who appeared in this clip” and that they were “associated” with MEK, without specifying how many.

It says the motorcade had been traveling near the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, but it was not clear when the footage was recorded.

In an ususual event, the MEK published a video yesterday of a street rally some of its supporters had in Karaj. According to Fars News, all people in the video were subsequently identified and arrested. Seeing such an open show of support in Iran itself for a banned group that… pic.twitter.com/XBxjZNYYwr — Alireza Talakoubnejad (@websterkaroon) September 5, 2026