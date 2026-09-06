Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Lebanese president urges US to help stop Israeli attacks after ‘dangerous escalation’

By AFP and Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:54 pm
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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun speaks while meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, July 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun speaks while meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, July 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urges Washington and the international community to help stop Israeli attacks after strikes today killed at least four people amid a truce and Israel-Lebanon talks.

The strikes, which also damaged government premises and destroyed an out-of-service hospital, were “a dangerous escalation… reaching Lebanese state institutions” and health facilities, Aoun says in a statement, calling on the US and other countries “to urgently act to stop these violations.”

The IDF said the airstrikes in southern Lebanon were in response to a Hezbollah drone attack and targeted members of the terror group and its infrastructure.

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