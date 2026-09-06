Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

IDF strike said to destroy empty Lebanon hospital after drone attack targeting troops

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:12 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Lebanese media reports that an Israeli airstrike this morning destroyed Ghandour Hospital in the southern town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

According to the reports, the facility was empty of all patients and staff.

The IDF said it was carrying out strikes on Hezbollah sites in response to a drone attack on troops operating in southern Lebanon early this morning.

The military has not commented specifically on the hospital strike.

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