IDF strike said to destroy empty Lebanon hospital after drone attack targeting troops

Lebanese media reports that an Israeli airstrike this morning destroyed Ghandour Hospital in the southern town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

According to the reports, the facility was empty of all patients and staff.

The IDF said it was carrying out strikes on Hezbollah sites in response to a drone attack on troops operating in southern Lebanon early this morning.

The military has not commented specifically on the hospital strike.

????غارة إسرائيلية تُدمّر مستشفى غندور في بلدة النبطية الفوقا بالكامل صباح اليوم، مع الإشارة إلى أن المستشفى كان خالياً من المرضى والموظفين pic.twitter.com/idsrsFZbN2 — Annahar النهار (@Annahar) September 6, 2026