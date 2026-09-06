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Ayelet Shaked, former justice minister, says she will sit out election

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Ayelet Shaked attends International Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony in memory of Holocaust survivor Meir Grant, in Herzliya, January 27, 2020. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Ayelet Shaked attends International Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony in memory of Holocaust survivor Meir Grant, in Herzliya, January 27, 2020. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Ayelet Shaked, a one-time rising star on the right who served as justice minister and interior minister, says she will sit out the upcoming election, according to Hebrew media reports.

Shaked was the longtime political partner of Naftali Bennett, and led a succession of right-wing parties with him. She was appointed justice minister in 2015 at age 39.

When Bennett became prime minister in 2021, unseating Benjamin Netanyahu, Shaked served as interior minister, then took over Bennett’s party the following year when the government collapsed. She did not win enough votes to be reelected to the Knesset.

Leading up to this year’s October 27 election, there was heavy speculation that Shaked would join a party. But she did not join Bennett’s new faction, B’Yachad, or any of the other lists competing.

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