Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026
IDF reportedly strikes southern Lebanon after warning it would target Hezbollah site
The Israeli army demanded that residents of Deir al-Zahrani in southern Lebanon leave a specific zone ahead of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah.
“Hezbollah’s terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it,” the army says, adding that it was targeting a “Hezbollah terrorist facility.”
Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television channel later reports Israeli airstrikes on Deir Zahrani.
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