IDF reportedly strikes southern Lebanon after warning it would target Hezbollah site

The Israeli army demanded that residents of Deir al-Zahrani in southern Lebanon leave a specific zone ahead of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah’s terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it,” the army says, adding that it was targeting a “Hezbollah terrorist facility.”

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television channel later reports Israeli airstrikes on Deir Zahrani.