Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

White House takes fresh swipe at Katz for ‘encouraging the migration’ of Gazans

By Jacob Magid Today, 3:52 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at a Rosh Hashana toast at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, September 3, 2026. (Elad Malka/Defense Ministry)
Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at a Rosh Hashana toast at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, September 3, 2026. (Elad Malka/Defense Ministry)

The White House tacitly knocks Defense Minister Israel Katz for again speaking positively about “encouraging the migration” of Palestinians from Gaza.

Asked for comment on the matter, a senior White House official says US President Donald Trump remains committed to his 20-point plan for ending the Gaza war, which explicitly rejects the forced expulsion of Palestinians and encourages them to remain in the Strip.

While Katz and other Israeli officials encouraging the emigration of Gazans have avoided suggesting that Palestinians will be forced to leave, critics say their proposals amount to coercive displacement.

“The president has been clear that he is committed to the full implementation of his historic 20-point plan, including Hamas’s commitment to fully disarm,” the senior US official says. “The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors.”

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