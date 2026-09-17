Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Trump to reportedly hold Iran war talks with Gulf leaders on UN General Assembly sidelines

By Reuters Today, 3:28 am
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US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Gulf leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the Iran war, Axios reports, citing sources.

The meeting is expected to focus on US ideas for a postwar strategy, Axios reports.

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