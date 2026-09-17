Trump to reportedly hold Iran war talks with Gulf leaders on UN General Assembly sidelines
US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Gulf leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the Iran war, Axios reports, citing sources.
The meeting is expected to focus on US ideas for a postwar strategy, Axios reports.
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