IDF: Terrorist in West Bank attack opened fire from vehicle, then fled on foot

The Palestinian terrorist who carried out a drive-by shooting on Israelis at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, fled on foot, according to a preliminary investigation by the army.

The terrorist had opened fire from a vehicle toward the spring, hitting a man in his 30s who was inside his car. According to the IDF’s initial probe, the terrorist then got out of the car and fled on foot, still armed.

Numerous IDF troops, including special forces, are searching for the gunman on foot and also using drones, according to the military. Israeli Air Force aircraft were also dispatched to the area to assist with the scans.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says the injured Israeli man is being taken to Beilinson Hospital in serious condition.