Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026
IDF launches manhunt after man critically wounded in West Bank shooting
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it has launched a manhunt for a terrorist who opened fire on Israelis at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, before fleeing.
A man in his 30s was critically injured by the apparent drive-by shooting, first responders say.
“Numerous IDF troops have launched a pursuit after the terrorist and are carrying out roadblocks in the area,” the military says.
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