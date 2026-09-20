IDF launches manhunt after man critically wounded in West Bank shooting

The IDF says it has launched a manhunt for a terrorist who opened fire on Israelis at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, before fleeing.

A man in his 30s was critically injured by the apparent drive-by shooting, first responders say.

“Numerous IDF troops have launched a pursuit after the terrorist and are carrying out roadblocks in the area,” the military says.