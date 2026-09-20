Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

IDF launches manhunt after man critically wounded in West Bank shooting

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:51 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli security and medical forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, September 20, 2026. (Social media; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Israeli security and medical forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, September 20, 2026. (Social media; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

The IDF says it has launched a manhunt for a terrorist who opened fire on Israelis at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, before fleeing.

A man in his 30s was critically injured by the apparent drive-by shooting, first responders say.

“Numerous IDF troops have launched a pursuit after the terrorist and are carrying out roadblocks in the area,” the military says.

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