Jewish Diaspora groups call on UN to elect leader who will fight antisemitism

UN member states should elect a secretary general who will make the fight against antisemitism a priority of their tenure, a coalition of Diaspora Jewish community organizations says in an open letter.

Anti-Jewish bias has become a serious failure within parts of the UN system, charges the J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism, which represents Jewish communities in Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The letter is issued as the United Nations holds its high-level General Assembly this week. It does not recommend a particular candidate.

Jewish groups in New York City plan to rally against antisemitism outside the meeting later today.

The UN is set to hold elections in the coming months to replace Secretary General António Guterres, who is nearing the end of his term and has been accused of harboring anti-Israel and antisemitic biases.

The J7 letter cites its latest annual report, which found that 2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks across the seven countries in more than three decades. It recorded more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents and 20 people killed in such attacks.

The J7 urges member states to select a secretary-general committed to addressing antisemitism, based on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which controversially defines some criticism of Israel as antisemitic.

It also calls for the appointment of a fully resourced UN special envoy on antisemitism and for greater oversight of UN officials and mandate holders.

The coalition further urges member states to ensure that UN funds, personnel and institutional resources are not used to support or legitimize antisemitism, extremism or incitement.