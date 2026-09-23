Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

PA colonel arrested in rare undercover raid suspected of terror, police say

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:42 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

In a rare occurrence, Israeli commandos apprehended a senior member of the Palestinian Authority’s security services during a raid in the West Bank overnight, police confirm.

Palestinian media reported earlier that Israeli forces arrested Majdi Amer, a colonel in the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Service, in the village of Kafr Qallil, south of Nablus.

In a statement, the police say that undercover Border Police officers raided Kafr Qallil overnight and apprehended a “wanted operative in the Fatah terror group.”

The wanted Palestinian is suspected of advancing terror activities, the police say.

“The undercover forces entered the village in disguise and reached the compound where the wanted man was residing,” police say.

The officers surrounded the building and carried out a tactic known as “pressure cooker,” which involves escalating the volume of fire against a building to flush suspects out.

The wanted man eventually exited the building and “surrendered himself to the troops,” according to the police.

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