Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

Man said to be critically wounded in suspected West Bank shooting attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:46 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

One person was severely wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, first responders say.

A man in his 30s is being treated in critical condition, according to medics.

Initial reports claim the gunman had opened fire from a vehicle on Israelis near a natural spring, close to the settlement, before fleeing.

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