Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026
Man said to be critically wounded in suspected West Bank shooting attack
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
One person was severely wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, first responders say.
A man in his 30s is being treated in critical condition, according to medics.
Initial reports claim the gunman had opened fire from a vehicle on Israelis near a natural spring, close to the settlement, before fleeing.
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