US says Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation barred from UNGA for violating American law

The US State Department confirms its decision to deny visas to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation who were planning to attend the UN General Assembly next week.

Explaining the decision, the State Department says Ramallah violated US legislation that bars it from targeting Israel in international organizations, advancing unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, paying stipends to terrorists and glorifying violence.

“As a consequence of their failure to reform, contrary to their commitments to the United States, and their ongoing activities that undermine the prospects for peace, the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials,” the State Department says.

The statement notes that the administration will maintain a waiver allowing members of the Palestinian Mission to the UN to keep operating from New York.