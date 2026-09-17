Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

US says Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation barred from UNGA for violating American law

By Jacob Magid Today, 3:17 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 26, 2024, at the UN headquarters in New York. (AP/Frank Franklin II)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 26, 2024, at the UN headquarters in New York. (AP/Frank Franklin II)

The US State Department confirms its decision to deny visas to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation who were planning to attend the UN General Assembly next week.

Explaining the decision, the State Department says Ramallah violated US legislation that bars it from targeting Israel in international organizations, advancing unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, paying stipends to terrorists and glorifying violence.

“As a consequence of their failure to reform, contrary to their commitments to the United States, and their ongoing activities that undermine the prospects for peace, the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials,” the State Department says.

The statement notes that the administration will maintain a waiver allowing members of the Palestinian Mission to the UN to keep operating from New York.

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