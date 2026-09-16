New images appear to show heavy damage from Iranian strikes on US bases in Middle East

A destroyed aircraft, shredded tents, trailers that have been ripped apart: images taken by US troops show significant damage from Iranian strikes targeting American military assets in the Middle East, CBS News reported.

The undated images — taken at a base in Saudi Arabia and two facilities in Kuwait — were provided to CBS by American personnel on condition of anonymity due to US military restrictions, the outlet said late Tuesday.

“This is major damage to our bases that hasn’t been communicated to the American public,” CBS quoted one US service member as saying.

“We’re standing there with our eyes closed getting punched in the face,” the service member added.

One of the photos — taken at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Force Base — showed a US Air Force plane that was heavily damaged in a March 27 attack.

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The attack, involving at least one missile and several drones, wounded 12 US service members and damaged or destroyed key US military equipment, including a Boeing E-3 Sentry, an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) plane that can track aircraft and missiles from hundreds of kilometers away.

CNN reported on Wednesday that shortly before the March 27 strike, 14 Russian spy satellites flew above the US military base.

The report cited unnamed US sources who said information from Russian satellites played an integral role in helping the Iranians carry out the high-precision strike.

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Another photo published by CBS, taken at Kuwait’s Camp Buehring, shows a bombed-out and burned vehicle. Buildings at another army base in Kuwait, Camp Arifjan, were charred and missing exterior walls.

The Pentagon’s inspector general released a report earlier this week that said the military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) — which is responsible for US forces in the Middle East — had reported widespread damage to American facilities and equipment.

CENTCOM said Iranian strikes “damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and structures at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan,” the report said.

Exclusive photos obtained by CBS News show extensive damage at multiple U.S. military positions in the Middle East following Iranian missile and drone attacks. The images, provided by anonymous active-duty service members, show destroyed buildings, vehicles and equipment at… pic.twitter.com/lj3QcHp3bt — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 15, 2026

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“In addition, dozens of US aircraft were destroyed or damaged” during the war, the report said.

The US Defense Department estimated the cost of the war at $33.4 billion as of June 29, but that figure “does not include costs for infrastructure repairs,” according to the report.

A US Congressional body estimated this week that the war’s cost has risen to $38 billion.

The US and Israel launched the war on February 28 with the stated goals of eliminating Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threats, destabilizing the regime, and weakening its network of regional proxies.

Iran retaliated with attacks across the region and blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of world oil supplies previously flowed — a move that has sent oil prices soaring and caused global economic fallout.

Israel and Iran largely stopped firing at each other in April. Conflict between Iran and the US has continued.