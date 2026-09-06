At least 5 dead after Amazon cargo plan crashes while overshooting runway in Miami

CHICAGO, Illinois — At least five people died when an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport, prompting the closure of all runways and taxiways, local officials say.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport’s diagonal runway just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and struck multiple vehicles on the ground, officials say, during a news conference.

Amazon and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department earlier confirmed that an incident occurred as the plane was trying to land.

Five people were also injured in the crash, including three who are in critical condition, officials say.

All runways and taxiways at the Miami airport were closed as of 3 p.m. EDT. Travelers should “expect significant delays and potential cancellations,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says in a post on X.

The cargo airline does not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.