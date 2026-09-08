Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Rubio: ‘Obviously’ US will not be joining UK sanctions on West Bank settlements
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Washington “obviously” will not be joining the UK and 11 other Western countries in barring trade with West Bank settlements. Still, the top American diplomat does stress the need for stability in the territory roiled by settler violence and rapid Israeli settlement expansion.
“Obviously, we’re not going to do what the UK did. We saw their announcement today, but I don’t have any comment on it right now,” Rubio tells reporters in Miami.
Rubio adds that the US does not want to see “anything destabilizing going on right now in the West Bank with so much going on in the region.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Foreign Ministry names 11 British lawmakers and a lawyer who are to be barred from entering Israel
- Shin Bet says it foiled ‘significant and extensive’ terror network in West Bank, Jerusalem; 30 suspects captured
- Sa’ar: Israel to close British consulate in Jerusalem, boot Gaza and PA mission reps, ban certain MPs over ‘outrageous’ West Bank sanctions
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