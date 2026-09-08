Rubio: ‘Obviously’ US will not be joining UK sanctions on West Bank settlements

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Washington “obviously” will not be joining the UK and 11 other Western countries in barring trade with West Bank settlements. Still, the top American diplomat does stress the need for stability in the territory roiled by settler violence and rapid Israeli settlement expansion.

“Obviously, we’re not going to do what the UK did. We saw their announcement today, but I don’t have any comment on it right now,” Rubio tells reporters in Miami.

Rubio adds that the US does not want to see “anything destabilizing going on right now in the West Bank with so much going on in the region.”