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TV report says election booths will publish voter turnout every four hours to combat misinformation

Today, 8:27 pm
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As part of efforts to combat election interference and misinformation, each voting booth across the country will publish voter turnout percentages every four hours, Channel 12 reports.

The change reportedly aims to combat any attempts to spook the public by claiming that a certain community in the population is rushing to the polls.

After the 2015 election, a notable pollster said Netanyahu’s appeal to his supporters to go out and vote to offset the “droves of Arabs” flowing to the polling stations may have played a decisive role in his victory.

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