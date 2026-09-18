Netanyahu mulling tapping Channel 14 pundit Jacob Bardugo as communications minister — report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interested in appointing Jacob Bardugo, a pro-Netanyahu pundit on Channel 14 and a close associate of the prime minister, as communications minister if he forms the next government, the Haaretz daily reports, citing three sources in his Likud party.

In a closed-door meeting, Netanyahu said he wanted an assertive person who would succeed in overhauling Israeli media, appearing to be dissatisfied with incumbent Shlomo Karhi’s work, according to the report.

In July, the High Court of Justice froze implementation of key parts of a sweeping media industry overhaul law passed by the Knesset a week earlier, which petitioners argue specifically benefits pro-government news outlets and will severely harm the political neutrality of broadcast news media.