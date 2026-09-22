Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Netanyahu says he’ll use UN speech to attack NYC mayor Mamdani

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:00 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas and encouraging violence against the city’s Jews, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is coming to the United Nations to tell the truth about the new hizzoner.

“Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani,” Netanyahu says in a video, one day before he takes off for the UN General Assembly in the city now run by Mamdani.

The mayor had said he would seek Netanyahu’s arrest as a suspected war criminal if he showed up, but later admitted that he lacked the authority to do so.

“Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people,” Netanyahu says. “Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews.”

“I am coming to the UN,” he continues. “I’m going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers. And I’m going to tell the truth about you.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.