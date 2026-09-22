Netanyahu says he’ll use UN speech to attack NYC mayor Mamdani

Accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas and encouraging violence against the city’s Jews, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is coming to the United Nations to tell the truth about the new hizzoner.

“Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani,” Netanyahu says in a video, one day before he takes off for the UN General Assembly in the city now run by Mamdani.

The mayor had said he would seek Netanyahu’s arrest as a suspected war criminal if he showed up, but later admitted that he lacked the authority to do so.

“Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people,” Netanyahu says. “Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews.”

“I am coming to the UN,” he continues. “I’m going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers. And I’m going to tell the truth about you.”