Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Trump set to regale UN assembly with address on Iran, Gaza plan

By Nava Freiberg Today, 3:14 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Trump to address Iran war, Gaza peace plan at UN General Assembly today, envoy says

US President Donald Trump will address the conflict with Iran, progress on his 20-point Gaza plan, and peace deals he has been working on worldwide during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly later today, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz tells reporters.

Trump will touch on the “importance of ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon,” Waltz says, according to an NBC report.

The president is slated to speak at the UN headquarters in New York around 9:45 a.m. local time (4:45 p.m. in Israel). It will be live-streamed by the UN.

Last year, Trump’s speech lasted nearly an hour and saw him deride the global body, condemn international migration and climate policies, hail his efforts to reach a hostage-ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and condemn the wave of recognitions of Palestinian statehood at the time as a submission to the terror group’s “ransom demands.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari leader Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and French President Emmanuel Macron are also among the world leaders set to address the assembly today, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to deliver his speech on Thursday.

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