Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Emirati source confirms to ToI that Netanyahu was warned of planned Hamas attack ahead of Oct. 7
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
WASHINGTON — An Emirati source confirms to The Times of Israel a Haaretz report revealing that days before Hamas’s October 7 onslaught, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was personally warned by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed that the terror group was planning a major attack against Israel.
The warning came during a phone call bin Zayed made to Netanyahu, the Emirati source familiar with the conversation confirms.
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