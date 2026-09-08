Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Emirati source confirms to ToI that Netanyahu was warned of planned Hamas attack ahead of Oct. 7

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:28 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

WASHINGTON — An Emirati source confirms to The Times of Israel a Haaretz report revealing that days before Hamas’s October 7 onslaught, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was personally warned by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed that the terror group was planning a major attack against Israel.

The warning came during a phone call bin Zayed made to Netanyahu, the Emirati source familiar with the conversation confirms.

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