Foreign Ministry names 11 British lawmakers and a lawyer who are to be barred from entering Israel

The Foreign Ministry publishes a list of 12 British elected officials and citizens whom it says will be barred from entering Israel in response to the UK’s sanctions package against West Bank settlements.

The list includes 11 members of parliament, the majority of whom are not from the governing Labour Party, and a lawyer, Fahad Ansari, who has represented Hamas’s political wing in court in the UK as it attempts to remove itself from the list of proscribed terrorist organizations.

Responding to the Foreign Ministry’s announcement, Ansari says on X that he is “neither British nor an MP but do take this as a badge of honour.”

The banned MPs are:

Jeremy Corbyn, Your Party co-founder Zarah Sultana, Your Party co-founder Naz Shah, Labour Party Diane Abbot, Labour Party John McDonnell, Labour Party Richard Burgon, Labour Party Hannah Spencer, Green Party Carla Denyer, Green Party Sian Berry, Green Party Ellie Chowns, Green Party Adrian Ramsay, Green Party

The Foreign Ministry does not clarify the reasoning behind each of these specific bans, saying only that it would deny entry to those “involved in antisemitic and anti-Israel activity, as well as those who deny the very existence of the State of Israel.”