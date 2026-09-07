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Reports: Palestinian shot dead in clash after settlers enter West Bank village to retrieve downed drone

Today, 3:06 am
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A Palestinian man has reportedly been killed after a clash between residents of a West Bank village, settlers, and IDF troops.

According to the Ynet news site, residents of the village of Hajjaj, east of Qalqilya, threw rocks at a drone that Israeli settlers had flown above the village.

When the settlers entered the village to collect the drone, they clashed with the residents, Ynet says, adding that IDF soldiers fired shots at Palestinians who threw rocks toward them.

Omar Muhammad Tubasi, 20, was shot dead in the clashes, according to the official Palestinian Authority Wafa news outlet, which cited the PA’s Health Ministry.

The military has yet to comment on the incident.

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