Top US official says there may not be a nuclear deal with Iran, but ability to build bomb may be destroyed

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright says Washington may not reach a nuclear agreement with Iran, and that it may aim to simply destroy their ability to build a nuclear bomb.

“There may not be a nuclear agreement. It may be simply destroying their capabilities to do it [build a nuclear bomb]. An agreement may await the next administration in Iran. We simply don’t know that,” Wright tells the ABC news outlet.

Iran’s nuclear program, the issue that contributed to the outbreak of the war, was meant to be addressed in negotiations that fell apart soon after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.