Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026
Hormuz traffic dips to lowest since May after US, Iranian strikes on ships
An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz per day over the past 10 days, the lowest since May, according to shipping data, after US and Iranian strikes on tankers.
The 10-day moving average was 10 yesterday, down from more than 15 on Friday and nearly 13 on Saturday, data from analytics firm Kpler found.
Only two vessels passed through the strait on Saturday, while six went through yesterday, mostly using the Iranian route.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here