Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Hormuz traffic dips to lowest since May after US, Iranian strikes on ships

By Reuters Today, 3:06 am
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The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz per day over the past 10 days, the lowest since May, according to shipping data, after US and Iranian strikes on tankers.

The 10-day moving average was 10 yesterday, down from more than 15 on Friday and nearly 13 on Saturday, data from analytics firm Kpler found.

Only two vessels passed through the strait on Saturday, while six went through yesterday, mostly using the Iranian route.

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