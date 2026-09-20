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Troops shoot dead Palestinian who tried to ram soldiers in West Bank, says IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:48 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says troops shot dead a Palestinian who allegedly attempted to ram the forces with their vehicle in the northern West Bank a short while ago.

The incident took place at the site of the formerly evacuated settlement of Ganim.

Soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion stationed in the area opened fire on the car, killing the driver, according to the IDF. A second Palestinian in the car was apprehended by the soldiers.

The army says no soldiers were injured in the incident.

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