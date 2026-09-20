IDF chief sends more troops to Halamish area to pursue terrorist shooter

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered additional troops to be sent to the Halamish area of the West Bank to hunt down the terrorist who opened fire on Israelis at a natural spring this morning, seriously injuring one man.

Zamir held an assessment on the attack a short while ago, the military says, during which he ordered the bolstering of troops.

Meanwhile, footage posted to social media shows the moment of the attack.

The video shows Israeli bathers at the spring ducking for cover as sounds of gunshots ring out in the area.

Footage shows the moment of the shooting attack at a natural spring near Halamish. pic.twitter.com/1lmJK5Sx3z — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 20, 2026