Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

IDF chief sends more troops to Halamish area to pursue terrorist shooter

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:05 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli security and medical forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, September 20, 2026. (Magen David Adom)
Israeli security and medical forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, September 20, 2026. (Magen David Adom)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered additional troops to be sent to the Halamish area of the West Bank to hunt down the terrorist who opened fire on Israelis at a natural spring this morning, seriously injuring one man.

Zamir held an assessment on the attack a short while ago, the military says, during which he ordered the bolstering of troops.

Meanwhile, footage posted to social media shows the moment of the attack.

The video shows Israeli bathers at the spring ducking for cover as sounds of gunshots ring out in the area.

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