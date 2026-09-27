Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Suspect arrested in pepper-spraying of Christian child in Jerusalem on Yom Kippur

By Noam Lehmann Today, 10:19 pm
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Police announce the arrest of a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old Armenian Christian boy in Jerusalem’s Mamilla area on Yom Kippur for riding a bike and wearing headphones on the holy day.

The suspect is identified as a 22-year-old from the Haredi-majority settlement of Ganei Modi’in, near Jerusalem.

Police say the suspect was arrested in northern Israel, where he has been for several days.

The suspect is being taken to a police station in Jerusalem, where he will be interrogated overnight, police say, adding that depending on the results of the interrogation, he may be brought before a court tomorrow to have his detention extended.

“Israel Police views with great gravity acts of violence and bullying against minors — especially those carried out with a nationalist or racist motive,” police say.

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