Suspect arrested in pepper-spraying of Christian child in Jerusalem on Yom Kippur

Police announce the arrest of a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old Armenian Christian boy in Jerusalem’s Mamilla area on Yom Kippur for riding a bike and wearing headphones on the holy day.

The suspect is identified as a 22-year-old from the Haredi-majority settlement of Ganei Modi’in, near Jerusalem.

Police say the suspect was arrested in northern Israel, where he has been for several days.

The suspect is being taken to a police station in Jerusalem, where he will be interrogated overnight, police say, adding that depending on the results of the interrogation, he may be brought before a court tomorrow to have his detention extended.

“Israel Police views with great gravity acts of violence and bullying against minors — especially those carried out with a nationalist or racist motive,” police say.