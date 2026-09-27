Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

‘I want to kill you’: Ben Gvir posts video of himself telling terrorist behind 1996 Jerusalem bus bombings that he wants to execute him

By Noam Lehmann Today, 11:04 pm
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National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir posts a video of himself telling Hassan Salamah, the Hamas operative jailed for orchestrating a pair of 1996 Jerusalem bus explosions that killed 45 people, “I want to put you to death.”

Ben Gvir has repeatedly posted videos of himself berating Palestinian inmates and touting his policy of worsening their prison conditions. Some of the videos have been removed amid criticism from organizations and the Central Elections Committee that they constitute illegal use of government facilities for election propaganda.

Ben Gvir, flanked by armed masked guards, says he feels “closure” because he protested as a teenager against the bus attacks Salamah orchestrated and now, as an adult, he can “lead a policy that has turned his life into hell.”

He tells Salamah in the video: “These are the conditions I gave you. But it’s not the end. I want to kill you. I want to put you to death.”

Ben Gvir adds that Salamah will go to hell in the afterlife, “but here I’m responsible for hell.”

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