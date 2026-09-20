Police: Man shot in West Bank terror attack dies of his injuries

The Israeli man seriously injured in the shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Halamish has succumbed to his injuries, police say.

The man, in his 30s, had been inside his car at a natural spring in the area when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on bathers and fled.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where his death was declared a short while ago.

Police officers are operating at the scene alongside IDF troops to locate the terrorist.