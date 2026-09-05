Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
IDF says it mistakenly launched interceptor missile in response to Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
An interceptor missile was mistakenly launched over the Gaza border a short while ago, the military says.
The IDF had fired the interceptor after identifying a suspicious target in the air, which later turned out to be gunfire by Israeli forces inside the Strip.
No injuries were caused, and the incident is under further investigation, the IDF adds.
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