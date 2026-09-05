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Iran threatens ‘more severe’ attacks against US Navy until maritime blockade removed

By AFP Today, 10:13 pm
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Iran’s military vows “more severe” retaliatory attacks on US naval vessels if Washington keeps up its strikes on Iranian ships, hours after US Central Command said it had destroyed three Iranian tankers.

“The US terrorist army is warned that if the evil actions, insecurity and harassment of Iranian ships and the naval blockade of Iran continue, the strikes by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military vessels in the region will be more severe than before and there is a possibility of their expansion,” the Khatam al-Anbiya central command says.

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